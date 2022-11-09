Prayagraj, Nov 9 (PTI) A statue of B R Ambedkar was damaged by unidentified persons at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Carabao Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The statue was found vandalised in the morning by the residents of a village under Karchana tehsil, Circle Officer Ajit Chauhan said.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Carabao Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Efforts are on to identify those who damaged the statue, according to the officer.

There was no immediate adverse impact in the village over the incident and the locals are getting another statue installed in its place, Chauhan said.

Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation chairperson Lalji Prasad Nirmal described the incident as "unfortunate".

"The chief minister has already directed the administration to take stern action against those involved in such incidents," said Nirmal, who was in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)