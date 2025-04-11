Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Madhur Bajaj, non-executive director at Bajaj Auto Ltd, died at a hospital here on Friday morning, according to company sources.

He was 63.

Bajaj had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai a few days back due to a health issue, the sources said, adding that he suffered a stroke two days ago.

He died at the hospital around 5 am on Friday, they added. Further details are awaited.

