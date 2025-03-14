Noted industrialist and founder of Triple X Soaps, Arunachalam Manickavel passed away on Thursday, March 13. Arunachalam Manickavel, who was also known as Anna Ji, passed away at 77. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. It is reported that Arunachalam Manickavel died of protracted illness and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, where he breathed his last. Vizianagaram: Frustrated Over Lack of Academic Improvement of Students’, School Headmaster Performs Sit-Ups To Teach Discipline to Them in Andhra Pradesh; Video Goes Viral.

Industrialist Arunachalam Manikyavel Passes Away

ప్రముఖ పారిశ్రామికవేత్త, ట్రిపుల్ ఎక్స్ సోప్స్ అధినేత అరుణాచలం మాణిక్యవేల్ కన్నుమూత గత కొన్ని రోజులుగా అనారోగ్యంతో బాధపడుతూ గురువారం సాయంత్రం గుంటూరులో ఓ ప్రైవేట్ ఆసుపత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతూ మాణిక్యవేల్ మృతి pic.twitter.com/uDjcCSrRDD — BIG TV Breaking News (@bigtvtelugu) March 14, 2025

