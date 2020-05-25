Latest News | Bank of Baroda Completes IT Integration with 132 Branches of Erstwhile Vijaya Bank

Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday said it has completed IT integration of 132 branches of erstwhile Vijaya Bank.

In a first three-way amalgamation, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda on April 1, 2019.

As part of the process, 2,135 branches of Vijaya Bank and 1,777 branches of Dena Bank merged with BoB.

The bank had earlier completed IT integration or migration of 20 branches of Vijaya Bank.

"We took an incremental approach for migration. As a test case, we first migrated one branch of Vijaya Bank and then 10 branches. Earlier this month, we migrated another set of 10 branches, and this weekend we migrated 132 branches," the bank's chief technology officer Sharad Saxena said.

All these 152 branches of erstwhile Vijaya Bank are now running on Finacle 10, the same IT platform which BoB is using, he said.

Before the migration process started, all the payment channels such as ATMs, NEFT, RTGS and IMPS, UPI, of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank were integrated with BoB.

Saxena said once payment systems were integrated, the process of migration began starting with branches of Vijaya Bank.

The bank plans to complete IT integration of the balance 1,983 branches of Vijaya Bank by September-October this year.

Saxena said IT integration of Dena Bank will start from next month and is likely to be completed by end-December or January 2021.

