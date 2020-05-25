2020 Skoda Karoq SUV Launching in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Skoda Karoq SUV Exterior Design (Photo Credits: Skoda India)

After showcasing the Karoq compact SUV at the Auto Expo 2020, the Czech-based auto manufacturer is all set to launch the SUV in India tomorrow. Skoda India will also be launching the Superb facelift and Rapid 1.0 alongside the all-new Karoq SUV tomorrow. It is important to note that the launch event will be an all-digital event and it will be streamed online via Skoda India's official YouTube channel. The company will be revealing the India prices for all the models at the event itself. BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, M8 Coupe Launched; Priced in India at Rs 1.29 Crore & Rs 2.15 Crore.

2020 Skoda Karoq SUV (Photo Credits: Skoda India)

Talking about the Skoda Karoq SUV, it will be introduced in the Indian market as a completely built unit (CBU). The SUV is likely to see a price tag of around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, the 5-seater SUV will be Skoda's second product after Yeti. When launched in India, the SUV will be pitted against the likes of Volkswagen T-ROC, Jeep Compass and others in the segment.

Excitement levels are soaring as we gear up for the first-ever virtual launch of the highly awaited ŠKODA RAPID 1.0 TSI, ŠKODA SUPERB and the all-new ŠKODA KAROQ. Only 1 Day to Go for the ŠKODA AUTO India Virtual Conference 2020! #SKODATribe https://t.co/SJnRmxoUZR pic.twitter.com/GaYzaAqlvP — ŠKODA India (@SkodaIndia) May 25, 2020

The upcoming Skoda Karoq will be built on VW's popular MQB platform. On the exterior front, the SUV will get Skoda's signature style butterfly grille featuring the new logo. The front profile is further accentuated by all-new headlamps, LED DRLs, panoramic sunroof, LED tail lights, 18-inch alloy wheels and much more. The SUV will be made available in six colour options - Candy White, Magnetic Brown, Quartz Grey, Magic Black, Lava Blue and Brilliant Silver.

Skoda Karoq SUV Interiors (Photo Credits: Skoda India)

Inside the cabin, the SUV will flaunt dual paint scheme - beige and black enhancing the overall appeal of the interior. Additional highlights include beige faux leather upholstery, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, ABS with EBD, ESC, 9-airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and much more.

Mechanically, the Skoda Karoq SUV will come powered by a 1.5 TSI turbocharged petrol engine, which will be mated with a 7-speed DSG unit as standard. The petrol mill will be capable of developing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of power figures.