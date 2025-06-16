New Delhi, June 16 (PTI) Bata Group, a multinational footwear firm, on Monday announced the appointment of Panos Mytaros as its new Global Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Sandeep Kataria as part of its succession plan.

Kataria in 2020 became the first Indian to head the Switzerland-based footwear major when he was named the Global CEO of the Bata Group. He joined Bata in 2017 and was leading the India operations before taking over the Global CEO role.

"Sandeep has helmed Bata through a significant period of transformation, navigating the challenges of a global pandemic and a fast-evolving retail landscape. Under his leadership, Bata accelerated its digital agenda, streamlined operations, expanded into new markets, modernized business practices, and laid the foundations for future growth," said Bata in a statement.

Bata Group has expressed its thanks to Kataria.

Mytaros, whose appointment is effective from September 15, 2025, has over 30 years of global leadership experience in the footwear and leather industry.

He joins Bata following a distinguished career at ECCO, where he held several senior positions including, most recently, Chief Executive Officer from 2021 to 2024.

“Panos is a proven leader with deep industry knowledge and a passion for footwear craftsmanship,” said Graham Allan, Chairman of the Bata Group adding "His track record in brand building and developing compelling footwear collections, as well as in leading complex international organizations, made him the ideal candidate to guide Bata through our next phase of growth."

Bata is a leading shoe brand in India and is the largest footwear retailer and manufacturer in the country. Its retail network consists of over 1,900 stores.

