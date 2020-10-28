Bengaluru, Oct 28 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services said on Wednesday it has been selected as a strategic partner for managed IT services by AG, a leading Belgian insurer.

AG would leverage TCS technology expertise and experience in the insurance domain to modernise its application stack and enhance current core insurance services and digital channels, the IT major said in a statement.

Additionally, TCS said it would leverage its investments in research and innovation around technologies like IoT, big data, blockchain, machine learning and AI to help AG reimagine products, processes and services.

"In this co-innovation journey, TCS teams will work closely with the insurers business users as well as promising startups from TCS Co-innovation Network, through the discovery, definition, refinement and delivery phases leveraging the facilities at the TCS 'Pace Port'", the statement added.

