Chennai, Jul 11 (PTI) A division bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the orders of a single judge, who upheld the Income Tax proceedings against certain persons who were said to be the benamies of expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala

The bench of Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad confirmed the common orders of the single judge dated October 25, 2021, under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, while dismissing an appeal from VSJ Dinakaran and others recently.

In the given factual backdrop and applying the legal position, the bench said it was of the opinion that in the absence of any provision of law as well as the compelling circumstances warranting the IT authorities to provide an opportunity of cross examination of witnesses, whose statements had been relied on by the authorities at the stage of section 24 proceedings, the plea raised by the appellants in this regard, cannot be countenanced.

"Therefore, we do not find any error in the order passed by the first respondent, as an interim measure, continuing the provisional attachment order of the property till the passing of the order under section 26(3) by the adjudicating authority. The single judge had also rightly affirmed the same and directed the authorities to proceed further in accordance with law. Thus, the appellants had not made out any case to interfere with the order impugned herein as well as the order impugned in the writ petitions at this stage. In fine, the writ appeals stand dismissed. The contentions raised on the side of the appellants on merits of the case, are left open for adjudication before the authority concerned," the bench said.

The bench also passed similar orders in respect of the appeals from Marg Projects and Infrastructures Ltd, Marg Capital Markets Limited, .Venus Meridian Agencies Private Limited, Global Infoserv Limited, Marg Realities Limited, (now known as Digital Accelerator Limited) in Chennai, all represented by their authorised signatory R B Srinivasan and N Naveen Baalaji, D V Balaji, N Sukanya, Bonjour Bonheur Private Limited, represented by its Managing Director Naveen Baalaji, K Nagarajan and N Manjula.

