Bengaluru, Jul 1 (PTI) Subsidised broadband will be provided to 1.5 crore rural households under the Bharatnet Phase 3 scheme, Minister of State for Telecom Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said on Tuesday.

While speaking at a roadshow for India Mobile Congress 2025, Pemmasani said BharatNet is the world's largest rural broadband project, and has already connected over 2.18 lakh gram panchayats with high-speed optical fibre.

"Under Bharatnet Phase 3, we are investing USD 18 billion (Rs 1.4 lakh crore) to connect an additional 40,000 Gram Panchayats, maintain existing 2.18 lakh village connections, and extend subsidised broadband access to 1.5 crore rural households," he said.

The minister said India offers one of the world's lowest data prices, which has made data accessible and affordable, democratised the digital revolution, allowing millions to connect, create, and contribute.

He said 10-11 years back, there was a lot of digital divide, and now India has digital dominance.

"The world's fastest 5G rollout happened right here in India - over 4.7 lakh 5G sites deployed in just over 2 years, covering 99.6 per cent of our districts," he said.

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal said India Mobile Congress is not just an event, but it reflects the critical role of telecom in driving economic growth, digital connectivity, e-commerce, and even national security.

"We have often heard that India lagged in 4G, went with the world in 5G, and now wishes to lead in 6G. That ambition is what this event brings together. Telecom is a tough, highly regulated space, dominated by global giants who control standards and platforms. But through schemes and funds, such as the TTDF, the Government of India is reducing risks for startups and enabling them to grow," he said.

Last week, Pemmasani had shared that the government has approved around Rs 500 crore till date under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) to 120 projects in areas of 5G, 6G, chipsets and quantum technology.

The government-backed IMC 2025 is scheduled from October 8 to 11 in New Delhi.

COAI Chairman Abhijit Kishore said the theme of IMC 2025 will be Innovate to Transform.

