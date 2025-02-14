Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) Telecom major Bharti Airtel has achieved a 100 per cent call setup success rate in Tamil Nadu reaffirming its leadership in network performance, according to the latest Drive Test Report for November 2024 by telecom regulator TRAI, the company said.

With superior call quality, reliability, and data speeds, Bharti Airtel is cementing its position as the preferred network in the state.

"Bharti Airtel achieved a 100 per cent call setup rate—a metric used in telecom networks to measure the percentage of successfully established calls out of the total attempted calls—in auto-selection mode (5G/4G/3G/2G) demonstrating a highly reliable voice network," a company statement said on Friday.

The network recorded zero call drops across the state, including key city locations and hotspot areas, ensuring an uninterrupted calling experience for users, it said.

Airtel also led the industry with the fastest call setup time (the time taken to connect a call after dialing), clocking in at 0.41 seconds, it said.

Enhancing its voice quality credentials, Airtel recorded an average Mean Opinion Score (MOS)—a standard metric used to measure the quality of voice and video communication services—of 4.06 (out of 5), with 89.17% of calls rated as "excellent", highlighting its clear voice experience.

In terms of data services, Airtel delivered an average upload speed of 41.12 Mbps, providing users with lag-free video calls, faster uploads and smooth social media experiences.

"Airtel continues to set benchmarks in network excellence, offering its customers in Tamil Nadu a combination of reliability, speed, and voice clarity. The company's achievements reaffirm its commitment to providing world-class connectivity," the statement added.

