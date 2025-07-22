Chennai, Jul 22 (PTI) A capacity building programme for engineers of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), Chennai, was held under the aegis of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), here on Tuesday.

The initiative was part of BIS's ongoing efforts to promote the implementation of Indian Standards across state government departments, with a focus on urban planning, construction, water systems, and sanitation — key operational areas of TNUHDB, a release said.

The programme was designed to strengthen the understanding of national standards and encourage their practical application for safer, sustainable, and high-quality infrastructure, the national standards body of India said.

The training was inaugurated by Meenakshi Ganesan, Scientist-G and Deputy Director General (Southern Region), BIS. Superintendent Engineer, TNUHDB, Balamurugan, Scientist-F and Head of BIS Chennai branch S D Dayanand, and Chief Scientist (Retd), CSIR-NAL/SERC Manjuprasad, spoke.

