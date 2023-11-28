Jodhpur, Nov 28 (PTI) Jyoti Mirdha, BJP candidate from Nagaur assembly constituency, was booked on charges of fraud in a land dispute, police here said on Tuesday.

Mirdha, a former MP, was booked with two others, including her sister, at the Udai Mandir Police Station under charges of fraud and forging documents.

"The case is related to a land dispute involving the Aadarsh Pragatisheel Gruh Nirman Sahkari Samiti," police said.

Farmer leader Vijay Poonia had earlier approached police accusing Mirdha and her sister of defamation, false allegation, fraud, and submission of forged land documents.

"But since the FIR was not registered, we approached the court in Jodhpur and the court directed the police on November 17 to file an FIR into the matter," said Poonia.

Two years ago, Mirdha and her sister had filed a case against Poonia and his relatives accusing them of land grab.

The case went to court, where Mirdha's allegations were found to be unsubstantiated and the FIR was quashed.

Two subsequent petitions filed by Mirdha against the order were rejected by the Supreme Court.

