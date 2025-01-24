New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) A day after Punjab Police personnel deployed in the security of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal were withdrawn, the BJP on Friday asked why the former Delhi chief minister needed Z-plus security.

Union minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu asked at a press conference why a person whose party's woman MP was assaulted at his residence required Z-plus security.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal alleged that "pure politics" was behind the move to remove the Punjab Police personnel from his security detail.

AAP has alleged a BJP "conspiracy" in the matter and demanded that the Election Commission (EC) restore the Punjab Police personnel in Kejriwal's security detail.

Bittu also hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his stance on Punjabi and Sikh pride and alleged the "misuse" of Z-plus security by AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

No immediate reaction was available from Chadha or AAP over Bittu's allegations.

Bittu accused AAP leaders of creating "pre-election conspiracies", suggesting they might stage an attack on themselves and blame it on the BJP, a tactic he alleged was common with its politics.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8.

