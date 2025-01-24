Mumbai, January 24: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is announcing the Shillong Teer Results of Friday, January 24, 2025, for games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants can check the Shillong Teer Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on platforms like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com. Get the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 24 below and catch real-time updates on winning numbers.

This traditional archery-based lottery is deeply rooted in Meghalaya’s culture, blending heritage with modern gaming appeal. Enthusiasts eagerly follow the Shillong Teer Result Chart for games throughout the day, including popular sessions like Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Night Teer. The Shillong Teer lottery not only preserves local traditions but also offers participants a chance to win based on their chosen lucky numbers. Stay tuned for live updates to track your game’s outcomes effortlessly! Shillong Teer Results Today, January 23 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 24, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for January 24, 2025" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2. What is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India? Know Origin of Matka Gambling and Other Details Here.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 51

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 17

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held in two rounds daily, archers shoot arrows at a target, and participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round.

Players place bets in advance, and winners receive cash prizes if their selected numbers match the results. Known for its blend of tradition, skill, and luck, Shillong Teer has become a cultural phenomenon. Daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are widely awaited and accessed online.

