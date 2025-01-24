Kolkata, January 24: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of January 24, 2025, will be announced throughout the day, with updates every 90 minutes starting from 10 AM. The Kolkata Fatafat, also known as Kolkata FF Lottery, is one of Kolkata’s most popular lottery games, offering eight rounds or “bazis” daily. Participants eagerly await the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart or Kolkata FF Result Chart to view the winning numbers and test their luck.

The Kolkata FF Lottery follows a Satta Matka-style format, where players choose numbers and place bets. Its simplicity and fast-paced nature attract thousands of enthusiasts daily. Players can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart and winning numbers on official platforms like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Find the detailed Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of January 24 below. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 24, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 124 - - - 7 - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

While the game offers an exciting opportunity for entertainment and potential winnings, players are advised to understand the game’s mechanics and adopt strategies to improve their chances. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

However, caution is advised due to the financial risks involved. Participants should be mindful of legalities related to gambling in their respective regions and play responsibly to avoid any potential pitfalls.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).