New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) German luxury carmaker BMW on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent decline in sales of its MINI brand of cars at 512 units in India in 2020.

The company had sold 641 units of the MINI in India in 2019.

"MINI India has delivered a strong performance of 512 cars in the calendar year 2020 (January – December). Withstanding the current market challenges and lockdown situation, MINI India regained momentum swiftly in the second half of the year," BMW Group India said in a statement.

In the fourth quarter (October–December) of 2020, MINI India posted the a growth of 34 per cent as compared to the same period in 2019 and also closed the year with highest-ever monthly sales in December, it added.

The locally produced MINI Countryman commanded a share of over 40 per cent in sales, while the MINI Hatch contributed 33 per cent and MINI Convertible over 23 per cent, the company said.

Commenting on the Mini performance, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said, "MINI India increased its overall segment share and grew by 34 per cent in the last quarter, which is commendable in the current scenario."

He said MINI was born out of a crisis. It brings people and communities together even in the most extraordinary times.

"And in an unprecedented year, it has proven this once again," Pawah said, adding MINI managed to innovate and adapt swiftly by offering a complete online journey to its customers with the introduction of the MINI Online Shop.

"From here on, MINI will continue to gather momentum and serve its customers with products and experiences that are progressive and unique," he added.

