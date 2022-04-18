Palghar, Apr 18 (PTI) The highly-decomposed body of an unidentified man was found at the Bhuigaon seashore in Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.
The body was spotted by fishermen and local people on Sunday evening, a Vasai police station official said.
He said the deceased seems to be in his 40s.
Prima facie, the body was swept ashore due to sea waves.
A case of accidental death was registered and further investigation is underway.
