Sambhal (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) The district administration here has launched a drive to remove encroachments from Ray Satti to Chandausi Road to ensure smooth passage for the pilgrims of the Kanwar Yatra set to begin on July 11

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Chandra told reporters on Wednesday that the land officially recorded as road had been illegally occupied by some individuals.

"To facilitate an obstruction-free journey for Kanwar pilgrims, the encroachments narrowing the path are being cleared by the tehsil administration," he said.

When asked about the extent of the drive, the SDM confirmed that the anti-encroachment operation was being carried out across the entire Kanwar route, from Ray Satti through Chandausi Road, and would continue wherever Kanwar pilgrims are expected to pass.

