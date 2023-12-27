Gurugram, Dec 27 (PTI) A double-decker bus on the way to Delhi from Khatu town in Rajasthan caught fire near Bilaspur with 45 people on-board, police said on Wednesday.

All passengers were safely evacuated from the bus before it got engulfed in flames.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims 2023: Exam Schedule Released For Recruitment of 8283 Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Details.

The incident happened around 9.30 pm Tuesday opposite the German Cafe near Sidhrawali on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

The passengers were returning to Delhi after visiting the famous Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan, police said.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 83 Advocate Posts, Apply Online at allahabadhighcourt.in From January 15.

The fire started in the rear tyre of the bus and within a short time engulfed the entire vehicle.

Two fire tenders from Rewari and Manesar fire stations reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

The bus was fully gutted and the traffic on the highway was also slowed down for some time, said an officer.

It took half an hour for the fire to be completely extinguished, he said.

"No passenger was harmed in the incident but the bus was fully gutted in fire. The cause of fire seems to be a short circuit but is yet to be ascertained," said Inspector Arvind Kumar from Bilaspur Police Station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)