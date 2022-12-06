New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday said it has bagged an EAG Laureate Award in the International Olympiad on Financial Security held at Sochi, Russia.

The Eurasian Group on combating money laundering and financing of terrorism (EAG) is a FATF-style regional body which comprises 9 countries including India.

Also Read | APSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 63 Assistant Engineer Civil Posts, Apply Online at apsc.nic.in.

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is an intergovernmental organisation combats with money laundering and to maintain certain interest.

EAG has organised a contest on 'Best example of AML-CFT Financial Analysis' amongst the Compliance Officers of the member countries in the international Olympiad on Financial Security at Sochi, Russia on October 10, 2022, BoB said in a statement.

Also Read | Airtel World Pass: Now Travel Across 184 Nations With 1 Airtel Data Roaming Pack Recharge; Check Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)