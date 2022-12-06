Mumbai, December 6: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications from candidates for Assistant Engineer (Civil) vacancies under the Water Resources Department. The application for the same is underway.

The last date to submit the application form is January 4, 2023. Candidate who are interested and eligible can apply on APSC at apsc.nic.in. Candidates applying for the APSC recruitment 2022 must note that they can pay the application fee till January 6, 2023. Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 551 Officers Posts, Apply Online at bankofmaharashtra.in.

Steps To Apply for APSC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in

Click on the online recruitment portal on the homepage

Next, fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form

Take print out for future reference

In order to apply for Assistant Engineer (Civil) vacancies, candidates must be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2022. Here's the direct link to apply for APSC Recruitment 2022. IBPS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Programming Assistant Post, Appear for Walk in Interview on December 14.

Candidates belonging to General/EWS category have to pay an application fee of Rs 297.20 while SC/ST/OBC/MOBC candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 197.20. On the other hand, the application fee for BPL and PwBD candidates is Rs 47.20.

