New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC) on Saturday said its arm International Centre of Excellence in Mining Safety and Automation (iCEM) has partnered with IIT (ISM) Dhanbad's Technology Innovation in Exploration & Mining Foundation to develop new-age technologies for mining operations.

"This partnership is noteworthy as it brings the power of technology, academia, and domain expertise to help us realise our ambitious growth plans. We believe this partnership will benefit both organisations and the broader mining community," GMDC Managing Director and iCEM Chairman Roopwant Singh said in a statement.

GMDC -- a state public undertaking of the Government of Gujarat -- is one of the leading mining companies in the country.

