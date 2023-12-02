Mumbai, December 2: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) released the admit card for the Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officer(s) Group-A, (HCMS-I) in ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana today, December 2. Candidates who will be appearing for the HPSC MO examination can visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in to check and download the hall ticket.

Here's the direct link to download HPSC MO exam admit card 2023. It must be noted that the HPSC Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officer(s) Group-A, (HCMS-I) in ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana will be held on Sunday, December 10. UGC NET December 2023: Exam City Slip for National Eligibility Test Examination Released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Know How To Download.

How to Download HPSC MO Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in .

. Click on the MO Subject Knowledge Test admit card 2023 link on the homepage.

Enter using your log in details and other credentials.

Your HPSC MO Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Check the hall ticket thoroughly.

Take a printout for future reference.

The HPSC subject knowledge test will be conducted on December 10 from 10 am to 1 pm. "It is further made clear that all the candidates who qualified for the above-mentioned posts are provisionally allowed to appear in the Test, subject to the fulfillment of all eligibility conditions as per advertisement," the notification read. BPSC Admit Card 2023: Bihar Teacher Exam Call Letter to Be Released Today on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Download.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of HPSC. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has invited applications for 1455 Nursing officer posts. The application process will commence on December 12. The last date to apply is January 1, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UKMSSB at ukmssb.org.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2023 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).