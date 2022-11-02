Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rishi Mohindru as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mohindru will be spearheading and driving growth for Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion (a JV partnership between India-based Dollar Industries and G.O.A.T Brand Labs), the company said in a statement.

He will be responsible for the next wave of profitable growth of the company across its multiple channels in India and neighbouring regions.

Prior to joining Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion, Mohindru worked with well-known brands like Wildcraft, Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank and Idea Cellular.

