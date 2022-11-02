Mumbai, November 2: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications from candidates for the post of Head Constable (Telecommunication) and Constable (Telecommunication) in Group C non-gazetted (Non-Ministerial). Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The application process for the ITBP recruitment has begun. The last date to submit the application is November 30, 2022. In order to apply for the ITBP recruitment drive, candidates should be at least 18 years of age. UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer and Other Posts, Apply Online at lmrcl.com.

Steps To Apply for ITBP Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

On the homepage, click on 'New user registration' link

Register on the portal

Login and apply for the desired post

Fill out the application form

Pay the application form

Take a printout for future reference

Applicants must note that the ITBP recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 293 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the 293 vacancies, 126 vacancies are for Head Constable post and 167 for Constable post. JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 22 Assistant Director and Other Posts at jkpsc.nic.in; Here’s How To Apply.

In order to apply for the ITBP recruitment, candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Meanwhile, applicants belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen have been exempted from paying the application fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2022 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).