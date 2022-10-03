New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd on Monday reported a 70.44 per cent growth in sales at 4,261 units in September 2022.

The company had sold 2,500 units in the same month last year, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility, which sells electric two-wheelers under the 'Joy e-bike' brand, said in a statement.

"With the festive cheer around and positive customer sentiments, there is a robust demand in the market," WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Chairman & Managing Director Yatin Gupte said.

The company expects further strong retail sales on the back of continuous need for personal mobility, he added.

