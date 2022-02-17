New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) German footwear and accessories major adidas on Thursday said it has roped in table tennis player Manika Batra with the launch of its "Impossible Is Nothing" campaign.

Manika Batra has signed with adidas to empower women and enable them to see possibilities in the world of sports, said a statement.

"This partnership focuses on empowering women to realise their dreams as the brand continues to be an ally, cheering for women breaking barriers and creating a reverberating impact in the world of sports," it said.

Batra joins adidas' roster of women athletes consisting of Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das, Nikhat Zareen.

*SAIL-VISL organises heart check-up camp

SAIL-VISL organized heart check-up camp for employees and contract labour under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

In January this year, 285 employees and contract labour including 30 women were checked for BP, sugar, oxygen Saturation level, ECHO and ECG. Heart check-up camp was conducted at VISL (Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant) HRD Kendra, the steel ministry said in a statement.

