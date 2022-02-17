Vivo V23e 5G India Launch has been set for February 21, 2022. The company has teased the handset on its official Twitter, revealing the launch date of the upcoming phone. The launch event will take place at 12 noon and will be streamed via Vivo India's official YouTube channel. Vivo V23e India Launch Likely To Take Place in February 2022, Check Expected Prices Here.

Vivo V23e 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Vivo V23e 5G is likely to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. It is said to come in midnight blue and sunshine gold colours. Vivo V23e 5G is expected to feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It might be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Are you guys ready to meet my new roommate? ​#vivoV23e is launching on 21st February. ​ Stay Tuned. ​#DelightEveryMoment Know More: https://t.co/Zzm9OTyqEu pic.twitter.com/EZ3LmZlzO6 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 17, 2022

The device is said to pack a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. For optics, Vivo V23e 5G might come with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP snapper. Upfront, it could sport a 44MP lens for selfies. Connectivity options might include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port and 5G.

