Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) ESG First Fund, managed by Aavishkaar Capital, announced a Rs 16 crore investment in vegetable and fruits exporter INI Farms on Wednesday.

INI was founded in 2009 and its work spans contract farming, aggregation, supply chain management and serving food retailers globally, as per an official statement.

m.Stock garners 1.8 lakh paid users

Broking platform m.Stock on Wednesday announced that it has garnered 1.8 lakh paid users in its first year of operation.

The Mirae Asset company said over 8.5 crore trades have been executed on its platform and it has had over 71 lakh app downloads.

AU Small Finance Bank on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India has approved the reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as its managing director and chief executive.

Uttam Tibrewal has also received the regulatory nod to serve as a whole-time director of the lender, as per a statement.

Travel industry-focused technology company Amadeus on Wednesday announced the opening of a new engineering site in Pune.

The company already has a research and development centre in Bengaluru, which employs 3,000 engineers, as per an official statement.

APM Terminals Pipavav facilitates first import-dedicated BLSS 48-wagon rake for Maersk

APM Terminals Pipavav on Wednesday said it has facilitated the country's first import-dedicated BLSS 48-wagon rake for Maersk.

The specifically- designed BLSS wagons, also known as spine cars to transport intermodal containers and trailers carrying 25-ton axle loads, were first inducted in India last month and delivered to Pipavav Rail Corporation Ltd (PRCL), the private port operator said in a statement.

