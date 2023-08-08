Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday announced a drive for extending loans for purchase of used commercial vehicles and used construction equipment to transporters and contractors.

It is targeting to reach approximately 50,000 transporters, contractors, and intermediaries during the next week as part of the initiative, according to a statement.

*** Gennova receives USD 3.6 mn for mRNA vaccine platform * Pune-based Emcure Pharam's biopharma arm Gennova has received USD 3.6 million (about Rs 29.84 crore) funding from Norway-based Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

The funds will be utilised to develop a self-amplifying thermostable mRNA vaccine platform for vaccine candidates against unknown pathogenic threats, also referred to as Disease X.

The funding will support optimisation of the technology platform to enhance immunogenicity, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals said on Tuesday.

*** Bidso raises USD 1.5 million * Technology-led product procurement platform Bidso on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1.5 million (about Rs 12.43 crore) in a funding round.

The funding round was led by Peercapital with a USD 1.2 million investment and also included USD 3,00,000 by DeVC and Angel Investors, a statement said.

