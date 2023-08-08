New Delhi, August 8: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi while initiating the discussion on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday said that it is not about the numbers but for justice for Manipur as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a 'maun vrat ( a vow of silence)' to not speak in Parliament. Initiating the discussion on the motion, Gogoi said, "We thank you (Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla) for accepting the no-confidence motion of INDIA Alliance. When you asked who all are in support of the INDIA alliance, I thank everyone for supporting it."

He said, "This is our 'majboori (compulsion)' to bring the no-confidence motion. It was not about numbers but for the people of Manipur and for justice for Manipur." "Manipur is seeking justice, the women, daughters, youths and people of Manipur are demanding justice. Even Martin Luther King has said that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," he said. No-Confidence Motion in Parliament: Gaurav Gogoi Initiates Discussion in Place of Rahul Gandhi, BJP Questions Change (Watch Video).

Gogoi pointed out that this is not happening anywhere it is happening in India. "If Manipur is burning then it is happening in India, if Manipur has been divided then it is India which has been divided. We are not only talking about Manipur but about India. "Our only demand was that the Prime Minister should come forward in Parliament and then all parties will support him and give a message to Manipur that everyone is with them and peace and normalcy returns there," he said. PM Narendra Modi Describes INDIA as ‘Ghamandia’, Says Opposition Brought No-Confidence Motion To Test Confidence of Their Own Allies.

The Congress MP then took a swipe at PM Modi and said, “But the Prime Minister took a 'maun vrat (a vow of silence)' to not speak in Parliament. So, we had to bring the no-confidence motion to break his silence." The Congress MP said, "We have three questions for him (the Prime Minister) one why did he not visit Manipur to date; why did it take almost 80 days to finally speak on Manipur and when he did speak it was just for 30 seconds; and why has the Chief Minister (N, Biren Singh) not been sacked so far."

He also said that Rahul Gandhi went to Manipur, a delegation of INDIA alliance MPs visited Manipur and even Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the northeastern state. The INDIA has moved a no-confidence motion against the government over Manipur violence. Violence in Manipur erupted on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have died whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.

