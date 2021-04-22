Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) HSBC India on Thursday announced a partnership with Google Pay to enable secured tokenisation on its credit card portfolio.

Tokenisation is the process of replacing a card's sensitive information like card number, expiration date, security code with a device-specific alternate code, or 'Token'. In mobile payments, Tokens are used to protect payment information and to reduce the security risks inherent to plastic cards, an official statement said.

HSBC Credit Card customers will be able to link their card to GPay and use it as a payment option to securely and digitally transact using their mobile phones, it said.

* Strides Ventures says firms borrow Rs 200 cr across 10 deals in 2021

* Venture debt fund Strides Ventures on Thursday said companies have borrowed Rs 200 crore across 10 deals in 2021.

Since inception, it has funded more than 20 companies through its first fund and is moving towards launching Fund II, as per an official statement.

The company has lent Rs 110 crore recently to companies including Spinny, Bizongo and Infra.Market, the statement said.

* Federal Bank ties up with Neobank Fi for instant savings accounts

* South-based private sector lender Federal Bank on Thursday said it has tied up with Neobank Fi to issue an instant savings account targeted at the millennials segment.

Users will be able to open an account, along with a debit card, in under three minutes, and will also nudge them to achieve their financial goals, as per an official statement.

* WhiteHat Jr collaborates with Kapil Dev

* EdTech company WhiteHat Jr has collaborated with former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev to make learning fun and engaging.

The association leverages a cricket-based project to inspire students to create interesting applications. The project will be interwoven in the WhiteHat Jr curriculum to encourage students to create a mobile app that stimulates bowling on a cricket pitch by applying expert inputs in the form of bowling tips provided by the legendary cricketer, a statement said.

Children can access this special project after completing eight classes on the platform. Students will get exclusive access to a creative library of Kapil Dev's images & videos, where he will be sharing his expertise as a bowler, in the form of tips, WhiteHat Jr said in the release. HRS hrs

