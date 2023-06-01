Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of an 88-key resort in Naukuchiatal in Uttarakhand, which will be rebranded as a SeleQtions hotel after renovations and expansion.

"The signing of this hotel is in line with our vision of expanding its presence in the leisure destinations. Naukuchiatal is a picturesque hill station in Uttarakhand's lake district.

"We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Leisure Hotels Group for our fifth hotel together," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this, IHCL has nine hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Uttarakhand, including four under development.

*** *Payu, Visa and Yes Bank tie up for business payment solution provider prog

Payu, Visa and Yes Bank on Thursday announced a tie-up to launch a business payment solution provider programme for businesses.

The programme offers flexible commercial charges and reduces expenses for B2B payments, helps businesses improve cash flow through credit lines and supports vendor payments, according to a statement.

*** *Creativeland Asia acquires Creators Inc. for GBP 3 million

Mumbai-based Creativeland Asia on Thursday announced the acquisition of Creators Inc. for GBP 3 million for expanding its international long and short content production.

It has launched Creativeland Studios for creating, producing and distributing high-end films, documentaries, television series and audio content, a statement said.

