Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Private life insurer IndiaFirst Life Insurance on Tuesday announced the launch of Mahajeevan Plus plan, a three-in-one plan which offers protection, savings, and money back.

This non-linked, participating, individual, limited pay, money back endowment life insurance policy protects for a longer term of 15-20 years just by providing a shorter pay commitment of 12 years, a company release said.

The plan takes care of an individual's liquidity needs through multiple money backs during the policy term. It also allows to utilise money back options to fund the next annual premium, as needed, it added.

****

* Gamezop hires Joy Nair as Vice President

Gamezop, a multi-game platform, on Tuesday said it has onboarded Joy Nair as Vice President to lead its customer engagement and experience lifecycle.

Nair has more than 14 years of experience as a Senior Customer Experience Professional and has spearheaded cross-functional teams to manage large-scale global outsourcing centres and in-house operations across various telecom, payments, e-commerce, and gaming brands, a statement said.

He has worked with Junglee Games, BharatPe, Airtel Payment Banks, and Snapdeal.

"At Gamezop, Joy's primary role will be to design customer intuitive processes that can boost the customer's confidence and pave way for stronger brand equity. Joy will bring in his experience and expertise to fuel Gamezop's journey, in India as well as other potential markets," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)