Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) Custard brand Weikfield on Tuesday said it is targeting to double its revenue in the next three years, without disclosing its current topline. The FMCG company entered the ready-to-eat segment by launching custard in packs of 200 ml and 1 litre ahead of the festive season, as per an official statement. ****

*NSDC partners Wiselywise for AI skills learning

Also Read | Premiere Estates Releases Auction Information For Multi Million Dollar Bel Air Property Previously Owned by Mohamed Hadid.

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Wednesday announced a partnership with Wiselywise to enable Artificial Intelligence skills learning for Indian youth. The initiative will see paid courses being offered in English, Hindi, Marathi and other popular Indian languages, as per an official statement. ****

*Vedanta Grp organizes an event to celebrate its support to para-athletes

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 2 With Snapdragon 870 SoC Now Official in China, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Vedanta Group on Wednesday said it has organised a special event to celebrate its continuous support towards para-athletes of the country through the path-breaking initiative 'Project Divyang'. The event was held virtually in which Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal also congratulated the athletes for their exemplary performance at the Tokyo Paralympic Games held this year, the company said in a statement. Project Divyang aspires to build a bridge between sports and social awareness, thus contributing to the development of a more equitable society with respect and equal opportunities for all individuals, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)