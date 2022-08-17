New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Centre proposes to make it mandatory to declare two or more prime constituents of packaged commodities on the front side of the package along with brand name/logo of the product.

Public comments from stakeholders have been solicited on this proposal till August 31.

"The Centre has proposed a provision in the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 that a commodity which contains more than one constituent shall have a declaration of composition of two or more prime constituents of the commodity with the brand name/logo at the front side of the package," the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The said provision would not be applicable for a mechanical or electrical commodity, it added.

"The initiative came after it is observed that manufacturers/packers/importers are not making important declarations such as the composition of main ingredients prominently on the front side of the package.

"The declaration of unique selling point / unique selling proposition (USP) of the product on the front side of the package without it's percentage of composition is against the consumers' right to be informed," the statement added.

Under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, the ministry said it is mandatory to declare few important things like name and address of the manufacturer/ packer/ importer; country of origin; common or generic name of the commodity; net quantity; month and year of manufacture; MRP; and consumer care details on all pre-packaged commodities in the interest of consumers.

"For example, let us suppose if a product is sold with its unique selling point / unique selling proposition as being constituents ‘X' and ‘Y'.

"As per the proposed provision, the manufacturer / packer / importer will be required to declare the name and composition of X and Y on the front side of the package as well. Such composition shall be declared in percentage such as '50%' or '50 percent' or 'fifty percent' in the same font size in which the name of ‘X' and ‘Y' are declared on the package," the ministry said.

The public comments/views have been invited from all stakeholders, including industries, associations, consumers and voluntary consumer organisations.

