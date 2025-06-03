Dehradun, Jun 3 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday described hydrogen gas as the fuel of India's future and said the Centre is continuously working on green energy.

"Hydrogen gas is the fuel of our future. Work is being done to make hydrogen from organic municipal waste, which is a very cheap option," Gadkari said addressing the 12th convocation of Graphic Era Deemed University here.

He said he himself uses a vehicle that runs on hydrogen gas.

Describing India as a country of youth, researchers and startups, Gadkari said there are CEOs of Indian origin in the top companies of the world.

This shows the power and talent of India, he said.

Congratulating the students for being conferred with PhD titles and degrees, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, he asked them not to stop learning, having the courage to dream and the determination to fulfill them.

"Only credibility, honesty, and the desire to do well can take you forward," Gadkari said.

"India has the largest number of young, talented and skilled human resources in the world. Our young talents are popular in foreign countries, " he said.

Gadkari was also conferred with the honorary degree of "Doctorate of Science" at the convocation.

Welcoming Gadkari, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said under his leadership world-class expressways, green corridors, logistics hubs and roads are being developed rapidly across the country.

He also called upon the youth to use their knowledge and skills in building a developed India.

