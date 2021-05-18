New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) State-owned CESL on Tuesday said it will procure 300 electric vehicles from Tata Motors.

The procurement is a part of the Scaling up Demand-Side Energy Efficiency Sector Project financed by the Asian Development Bank's line of credit to CESL, according to a statement.

"Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) placed a Letter of Award in favour of Tata Motors for the procurement of 300 electric cars with 3 years of warranty.

“This will consist of 300 four-wheeler electric cars (whose length is less than 4 meters) and range equal to or more than 250 KMs," a CESL statement said.

CESL will work with Tata Motors to deploy these vehicles to the government entities looking to change over to electric vehicles, it added.

"Electric vehicles are the future. I am so pleased that more and more Government entities in India are switching over to electric transport. Our association with Tata Motors is a good development for the future of mobility in India. Convergence is committed to developing a flourishing electric vehicles ecosystem in the country," CESL CEO and MD Mahua Acharya said in the statement.

“Tata Motors is committed to support the Government's vision of actively embracing e-mobility and we are delighted to partner with CESL once again. Purposeful collaboration amongst stakeholders is key to accelerate the mass adoption of environmentally friendly solutions,” Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said.

The total cost of tender is approximately Rs 44 crore.

The tender will be implemented in two schedules - under the first schedule, 300 cars with 3 year-warranty (4 wheelers with less than 4M length and range equal to or more than 250 km) will be procured at a base price of Rs 14,33,000 per unit, exclusive of GST.

The second schedule will involve inland transportation, including loading, unloading, transfer to a designated location, transit insurance, and other costs incidental to the delivery of vehicles. This will be done at a cost of Rs 21,000 per unit.

A 100 per cent owned subsidiary of EESL – Convergence Energy Services Limited (Convergence), a new energy company is focused on delivering clean, affordable, and reliable energy.

