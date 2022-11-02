New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) has invited proposals from interested entities for software development for the online filing of designs and Geographical Indication applications.

The move is aimed at minimising administrative delays in the process of granting designs and Geographical Indications (GI) to applicants.

"Taking cognisance from the stakeholders regarding end-to-end online application filing system for Designs and GI, Commerce and Industry Minister (Piyush Goyal) threw an open challenge to the entity who may develop the desired portal for designs and GI," CGPDTM said in a statement.

There is an award of Rs 11 lakh for the development of each portal, it added.

Startups, MSMEs, corporates, software developer groups and academic institutions or individuals or group of developers, among others, can participate in the challenge.

