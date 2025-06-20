Azamgarh/Lucknow Jun 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the Rs 7,283 crore Gorakhpur Link Expressway, thus making operational the seventh expressway in the state.

The 91.352-km expressway connects Gorakhpur to several districts, including Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

With the opening of this expressway, the state now accounts for 42 per cent of the country's total access-controlled expressway network, up from the earlier 38 per cent, the state government said in a statement.

Of the seven expressways in the state, five were built and completed in the eight years of the Yogi Adityanath government, it said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said there are a total of 2,900 km of access-controlled expressways across the country, and more than 1,200 km of these are located in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Singh said Ganga Expressway will also be added to the list soon, taking UP's share to more than 62 per cent.

He stated that Gorakhpur Link Expressway has not only crossed geographical barriers, but is also set to transform the socio-economic landscape of Purvanchal.

The expressway entailed total investment of Rs 7,283 crore, with Rs 3,400 crore spent on construction and the remaining allocated to land acquisition and other expenses. For this, 1,100 hectare of land was acquired from 22,000 farmers.

Uttar Pradesh is the first and only state in the country where the maximum number of expressways are not only ready, but many are under construction and proposed, the statement said.

The 7 expressways operational in UP are: Purvanchal Expressway (341 km), Bundelkhand Expressway (296 km), Agra-Lucknow Expressway (302 km), Yamuna Expressway (165 km), Delhi-Meerut Expressway (96 km), Noida-Greater Noida Expressway (25 km) and Gorakhpur Link Expressway (91 km).

The state's longest expressway Ganga Expressway (594 km), Ballia Link Expressway (35 km) and Lucknow-Kanpur Greenfield Expressway (63 km) are being completed rapidly.

Besides, the construction of the Chitrakoot Link Expressway, which connects the Agra-Lucknow Expressway to the Purvanchal Expressway and the Bundelkhand Expressway via Farrukhabad, is in progress.

Additionally, the construction of the link expressway connecting the Ganga Expressway and the Jewar Airport Link Expressway is also underway.

