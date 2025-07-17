New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will next week lay the foundation stone of Llyods Metals & Energy Limited's (LMEL) 4.5-million tonne steel project in Gadchiroli district of the state.

The plant is the first integrated steel project in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | 'A Decade of Digital India' Reel Contest by Government of India: How To Participate and Win Up To INR 15,000? Check Submission Guidelines.

Fadnavis will lay the foundation stone for the 4.5-MnTPA capacity at Konsari on July 22, 2025. He will also inaugurate the 5 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MnTPA) iron ore grinding plant at Hedri in Gadchroli district.

The grinding plant has been constructed by the Llyods Metals & Energy Limited (LMEL) and made functional in a record time of just one year.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 17, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

LMEL MD B Prabhakaran said: "Not only the foundation stone for Vidarbha first Integrated Steel Plant is being laid at Konsari in Gadchiroli district, but also a step is being taken towards seeing the historic dream turning into a reality."

Along with the iron ore grinding plant, a 10 MnTPA capacity slurry pipeline project will be inaugurated. The slurry pipeline is particularly noteworthy as Maharashtra's very first operational iron ore slurry pipeline.

The 85-km slurry pipeline establishes a logistics link between Hedri and the pellet plant at Konsari, ensuring reliable ore transportation while lowering the carbon footprint by 55 per cent, enhancing the overall efficiency and commercial viability of material movement across its operations.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)