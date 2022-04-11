New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Coal and Mines minister Pralhad Joshi will chair a meeting of the governing body of the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) on Wednesday.

The fourth governing body meeting of the trust will examine and finalise crucial policy decisions regarding financial incentives to the state governments to carry out mineral exploration as well as involvement of the private sector in exploration activities, the mines ministry said in a statement.

The meeting will also review the working of the trust which has been tasked to look at realising the country's mineral potential in terms of mining activity.

"Joshi will be chairing the fourth governing body meeting of National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) to be held here on 13th April, 2022," the statement said.

The meeting will be attended by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve, among others.

The governing body also has ministers from the states of Assam, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu holding the charge of mines and geology.

NMET was established in 2015 with an objective to increase mineral exploration in the country.

