Oppo F21 Pro India launch will take place tomorrow at 5 PM IST. The device will be introduced along with Oppo F21 smartphone under the F21 Series. Ahead of the India debut, the pro model has been launched in Bangladesh. The smartphone is listed on the Oppo Bangladesh website for pre-order. The handset will go on sale in cosmic black and sunset orange shades.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo F21 Pro sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone gets a 64MP primary lens, a 2MP microscope camera and a 2MP monochrome lens. Upfront, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Oppo F21 Pro (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo F21 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Oppo F21 Pro is priced at BDT 27,990 (approximately Rs 24,640) for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant.

