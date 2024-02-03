Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) Cold weather conditions continued to prevail in Punjab and Haryana while minimum temperatures stayed around normal levels in most parts of the states on Saturday.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded its minimum of 10.3 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their minimum temperatures of 9.4 and 8.4 degrees Celsius respectively, according to a report of the MeT department here.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur experienced cold weather conditions at 9.2, 9, 9 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded its low of 6.2 degrees Celsius while Ambala's minimum was 9.1 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered their minimums of 5.4, 9, 7.2, 9.4 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum of 9 degrees Celsius.

