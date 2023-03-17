New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Property consultant Colliers India's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ramesh Nair resigned from the company on Friday to pursue external opportunities, sources said.

In July 2021, global property consultant Colliers had appointed Nair as CEO for its India business.

He was also Managing Director, Market Development for Asia, at Colliers.

According to sources, Nair resigned as Colliers India CEO on Friday with immediate effect to pursue external opportunities.

An e-mail query sent to Colliers India spokesperson remained unanswered.

Nair could not be reached for comments immediately.

Ramesh Nair, an industry veteran, had joined Colliers in July 2021 after quitting JLL India in January 2021, where he held the position of CEO & Country Head. He joined JLL as an analyst in 1999, and became the CEO of India business in 2017.

Colliers (NASDAQ-listed) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company.

It has operations in 65 countries with a strength of 18,000 enterprising professionals who provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients, according to a company statement.

Colliers has an annual revenues of USD 4.5 billion and USD 98 billion of assets under management.

