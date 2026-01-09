New Delhi, January 9: Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has issued a sharp clarification regarding "Temple," an experimental health-monitoring wearable, after the device drew skepticism from medical professionals and social media influencers. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Goyal addressed "concerned doctors" who have recently questioned the scientific validity of the product. He emphasized that the device is still in its research phase and is not currently available for public purchase or medical use.

Viral Debut on 'Figuring Out' Podcast

The controversy began after Goyal appeared on a recent episode of Raj Shamani’s Figuring Out podcast wearing a small metallic sensor near his eye. The device, which he calls "Temple," is designed to monitor cerebral blood flow in real-time. Its appearance on the show immediately sparked curiosity and memes online, with some users comparing the gadget to "chewing gum" or an "external SSD." However, the lighthearted online reaction was quickly followed by serious warnings from the medical community, including an AIIMS-trained doctor who dismissed the device as a "fancy toy for billionaires" with "zero scientific standing." What Is the Silver Gadget on Deepinder Goyal’s Temple? Clip From Raj Shamani’s Podcast Sparks Curiosity Among Netizens.

"Months Away" From Public Preview

Responding to critics who labeled the device "unvalidated," Goyal noted that no official commercial launch has taken place, making the warnings premature. "We haven’t made any public commercial announcements about Temple yet. We haven’t released any official device benchmarking data," Goyal stated. He added that the team is still "months away" from even introducing preview devices to the public, "if at all." Goyal found the preemptive advice against the device "funny," given that it cannot even be pre-ordered. "You can judge and give all your advice at that moment [when we decide to sell it]," he wrote, promising to share the underlying science if the project moves toward a consumer release.

What Does 'Temple' Do?

The "Temple" device is a non-invasive wearable sensor designed to continuously measure blood flow to the brain in real-time. According to Goyal, the device aims to provide a precise look at "Brain Flow," a biomarker he believes is critical for understanding cognition, stress, and longevity. The project is rooted in Goyal’s "Gravity Ageing Hypothesis," which suggests that because humans spend most of their lives upright, gravity subtly reduces blood flow to the brain over decades, potentially accelerating the ageing process. The wearable is intended to test this theory by tracking how posture and activity affect brain circulation throughout the day. Deepinder Goyal’s LAT Aerospace Demonstrates uSTOL Capability With Lat One v0.1 Prototype; Aircraft Crashes Post-Takeoff.

‘Haven’t Made Any Public Commercial Announcements About Temple Yet’

Gentle reminder to all the concerned doctors and/or influencers We haven’t made any public commercial announcements about Temple yet. We haven’t released any official device benchmarking data. A lot of the work is still underway; we’re months away from introducing preview… pic.twitter.com/WHkdiv6hfW — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 9, 2026

A Separate Venture

Goyal was careful to distance the project from his primary business, noting that "Temple" is an initiative under Eternal (the parent brand for his various ventures) and is not a Zomato product. The CEO concluded his message with a call for support for Indian deep-tech: "Until then, be curious, and cheer Indian startups? Your skepticism is valuable, but at the right time."

