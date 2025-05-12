Gorakhpur, May 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said every development project had a set deadline and must be completed on time.

The rainy season affects construction in open areas, he said and added most ongoing construction work should be finished before the monsoon.

Adityanath was reviewing development projects and law and order with senior officials in the Gorakhnath temple's assembly hall, according to a statement.

He assessed the progress of all major ongoing development projects in the district and directed that each be reviewed and monitored every 15 days -- first at the departmental level and then at the senior administrative level.

He emphasised that regular monitoring ensured accountability and instructed that projects where land acquisition issues had been resolved should be fast-tracked with focused, mission-mode construction efforts.

Laying stress on the need to prevent waterlogging, Adityanath ordered drains to be cleaned on time. He specifically directed to expedite the Gordhaiya Nala project, which is crucial to resolving waterlogging issues.

The chief minister also directed the officials to pay special attention to essential civic amenities.

He reiterated the state government's zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals and called for intensifying police patrolling in urban and rural areas alike.

Adityanath laid stress on the need for improved traffic management, ordering designated parking zones be strictly enforced, including specified stands for tempos.

