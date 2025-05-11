Mumbai, May 11: After the weekend break, bank customers may face another day of closure as Buddha Purnima falls on Sunday, May 12. With the second Saturday of May 11, banks were already shut in most parts of the country. Many are wondering if banks will also remain closed on Sunday due to the festival. Let's check if Banks are closed on May 12 and the upcoming holidays this week.

Banks were already closed on May 11 for the second Saturday. With two back-to-back holidays, this weekend may have affected banking operations for some customers. To avoid inconvenience, it's best to finish any pending bank-related work on weekdays and check with your local branch for any additional state-specific holidays. Bank Holidays May 5-11: Banks To Remain Closed for 4 Days Next Week, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Are Banks Closed on May 12?

Yes, banks will be closed on May 12 in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, due to Buddha Purnima. However, since May 12 is a Sunday, when banks are usually shut nationwide, the closure due to the festival will overlap with the weekend. Customers relying on in-person banking should take note and plan. Buddha Purnima 2025 Date and Auspicious Tithi: Know Important Timings and Significance To Celebrate the 2587th Birth Anniversary of Gautama Buddha.

Buddha Purnima is observed to mark the birth, enlightenment, and death of Lord Buddha. The Reserve Bank of India includes it in its official list of gazetted holidays, leading to state-wise observance. While bank branches will remain closed, services like internet banking, mobile apps, and ATMS will be functional.

Upcoming Bank Holidays This Week

Looking ahead, the next notable bank holiday this week is Thursday, May 16, State Day in Sikkim and Parashurama Jayanti in a few states. Additionally, some regions may observe localised holidays based on regional festivals and events. It's advisable to check the RBI holiday calendar or contact your local branch to stay updated and avoid disruptions in your banking needs.

