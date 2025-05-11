New Delhi, May 11: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the application deadline for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Recruitment 2025. Candidates can now submit their applications on the official RRB portal at rrbcdg.gov.in until May 19, 2025, with the last date for fee payment set as May 21, 2025.

To facilitate corrections, the RRB has also introduced a modification window from May 22 to May 31, 2025. Applicants can edit their application forms during this period by paying a modification fee of INR 250. However, certain details such as RRB zone selection and data entered during initial registration cannot be changed. SBI Massive Hiring Plan: State Bank of India Chairman CS Setty Announces Recruitment of 18,000 Personnel in FY26, Largest Recruitment in Decade.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for ALP posts must have passed Class 10 and possess an ITI certificate in a relevant trade. Alternatively, those with a Diploma or Degree in Engineering in the appropriate discipline are eligible. The age limit is 18 to 30 years as of July 1, 2025, with applicable relaxations for reserved categories. Bihar BTSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 11389 Staff Nurse Posts Till May 23, Know Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern and Other Details at btsc.bihar.gov.in.

Recruitment Process

The selection will be conducted through:

CBT 1 – A qualifying test with 75 MCQs covering Mathematics, Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness.

CBT 2 – A more detailed exam testing technical and general aptitude.

CBAT – Computer-Based Aptitude Test.

Document Verification and Medical Fitness Test.

Application Process

Visit indianrailways.gov.in.

Register as a new user.

Fill in accurate details in the application form.

Pay the fee: INR 500 for General/OBC, INR 250 for SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen.

Submit before May 19, 2025 and save the confirmation page.

Candidates are advised to apply at the earliest and double-check all details to avoid errors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2025 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).