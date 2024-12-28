Jaipur, Dec 28 (PTI) The state units of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress sparred over the dissolution of nine districts and three divisions by the Rajasthan government on Saturday.

While the Congress has criticised the decision and called it anti-people and undemocratic, the BJP alleged that the previous Congress government had created these districts for political gain.

The state cabinet on Saturday decided to dissolve nine new districts and three divisions that were formed by the previous Ashok Gehlot government. However, eight new districts have been retained.

The previous Congress government had formed 17 new districts and three new divisions. It had also issued a notification for three new districts, which is also being cancelled by the Bhajan Lal Sharma government.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully also slammed the decision.

"We strongly condemn this decision and the Congress party and the common people of Rajasthan will protest against this decision. There are winter holidays in the court. Such a decision was taken hastily so that no one could go to the court and could not even file a PIL. If required, we will also approach the court," Dotasra told reporters at a press conference.

Jully said that the Congress will start a mass movement to get the government to revert the decision.

"We will raise voices against the decision in the assembly. From the road to the assembly, we will not let BJP sit in peace. This decision is anti-people. They have killed the rights of the people."

Cabinet ministers Avinash Gehlot and Sumit Godara called the opposition's comments "childish and absurd".

Avinash Gehlot said that the Congress had created these districts for political gains just ahead of elections.

Godara said the BJP government has dissolved the districts in public interest. The of the government is to carry out welfare works that help the entire state.

The Bhajanlal Sharma government has fulfilled 50 per cent of its election promises in the first year itself, he added.

